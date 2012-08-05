Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 5 Sweden sailed a perfect medal race on Sunday to beat defending Star champions Britain to Olympic gold in the two-man keelboat.
Fredrik Loof and Max Salminen made the early pace in ideal sailing conditions off the south coast of England, with Britons Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson struggling in the middle of the 10-boat fleet.
Percy and Simpson were seeking to make the most of the home advantage to defend the Olympic gold they won in the class in 2008 in Qingdao, China.
Brazil's Robert Scheidt and Bruno Prada were lying behind Team GB going into the medal race, with Sweden third.
The Brazilians ended in bronze position. (Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Mark Meadows)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.