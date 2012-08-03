LONDON, Aug 3 The Netherlands won race 1 of the
Olympic women's sailing 470 opening series at the 2012 London
Games on Friday with 1 points at Weymouth Bay and Portland
Harbour in London.
Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 1
1. Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 1 points
2. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 2
3. Gil Cohen/Vered Buskila (Israel) 3
4. Enia Nincevic/Romana Zupan (Croatia) 4
5. Henriette Koch/Lene Sommer (Denmark) 5
6. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 6
7. Amanda Clark/Sarah Lihan (U.S.) 7
8. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 8
9. Ai Kondo/Wakako Tabata (Japan) 9
10. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France) 10
