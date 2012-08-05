Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Britain's Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark won Race 5 of the Olympic women's sailing 470 opening series on Sunday. Results Table Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 5 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 1 points 2. Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 2 3. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 3 4. Gil Cohen/Vered Bouskila (Israel) 4 5. Maria Fernanda Sesto/Consuelo Monsegur (Argentina) 5 6. Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 6 7. Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Jolanta Ogar (Poland) 7 8. Wang Xiaoli/Huang Xufeng (China) 8 9. Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia) 9 10. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 10 Standings Women 470 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 12 2. Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 13 3. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 15 4. Amanda Clark/Sarah Lihan (U.S.) 22 5. Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 23 6. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 23 7. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France) 31 8. Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia) 33 9. Gil Cohen/Vered Bouskila (Israel) 35 10. Kathrin Kadelbach/Friederike Belcher (Germany) 37
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.