Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Italy's Giulia Conti and Giovanna Micol won Race 6 of the Olympic women's sailing 470 opening series on Sunday. Results Table Results 470 Women Opening Series Race 6 1. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 1 point 2. Agnieszka Skrzypulec/Jolanta Ogar (Poland) 2 3. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France) 3 4. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 4 5. Kathrin Kadelbach/Friederike Belcher (Germany) 5 6. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 6 7. Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia) 7 8. Tara Pacheco/Berta Betanzos (Spain) 8 9. Ai Kondo/Wakako Tabata (Japan) 9 10. Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 10 Standings Women 470 1. Hannah Mills/Saskia Clark (Britain) 18 2. Jo Aleh/Olivia Powrie (New Zealand) 19 3. Lisa Westerhof/Lobke Berkhout (Netherlands) 21 4. Giulia Conti/Giovanna Micol (Italy) 24 5. Fernanda Oliveira/Ana Barbachan (Brazil) 33 6. Camille Lecointre/Mathilde Geron (France) 34 7. Elise Rechichi/Belinda Stowell (Australia) 40 8. Amanda Clark/Sarah Lihan (U.S.) 41 9. Kathrin Kadelbach/Friederike Belcher (Germany) 42 10. Gil Cohen/Vered Bouskila (Israel) 49
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.