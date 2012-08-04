By Alexander Smith
| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 4 For Hannah Mills and
Saskia Clark, the first step towards Olympic sailing gold in the
470 class was writing a list.
"We made a massive list of the things we needed to get
done...and we got selected," said helmswoman Mills, who at
24-years-old is the younger and less experienced of the crew.
The pair only came together in February 2011 after Clark,
32, was left looking for a new helm when British team mate and
2008 Olympic Yngling gold winner Sarah Ayton decided that she
was not going to pursue another medal.
But Clark, who competed at Qingdao in the 2008 Beijing Games
but unlike other members of the dominant British team failed to
make the medals, was not going to let the opportunity of
competing at her home Olympics escape her.
"I was part of the Beijing 2008 team. I was sixth. Coming
away sixth was pretty disappointing. London 2012 was what I
wanted to do," Clark said in a recent interview with Reuters.
Not long after pairing up with Mills, the team were selected
to represent Team GB in the demanding 470 dinghy at Weymouth and
Portland on the south coast of England.
Mills, originally from Cardiff in Wales, and Clark, who
hails from Essex in south east England where she learned to sail
as a child, moved to the seaside town of Weymouth to train in
the run up to the Games.
Their intensive schedule paid off and in May they won the
world championships in Barcelona, Spain.
"The 470 is quite a physical boat. We are at the lighter end
of the range in the fleet. A lot of our work is working out and
eating," said a laughing Clark, whose job as crew involves
"trapezing" off the side of the dinghy as it speeds through the
waves, suspended only by a wire from the mast.
And while there is a strong team spirit among the male and
female sailors in the British team, one thing the "470 Girls" as
they have become known cannot bear are the hip-hop tracks which
some of the men listen to while working out in the gym.
"We meet regularly as a team, we get on really well," said
Mills, who describes Olympic gold medalist Ben Ainslie as an
"inspiration" to her and the rest of the squad.
"Ever since I started sailing an Optimist (dinghy), Ben has
been the don," she mused, before adding: "That sounds really
cheesy doesn't it?"
Mills is the only Briton to have won the Optimist Girls'
World Championship, a feat she achieved in 2003.
CONSTANT BANTER
Mills and Clark bring an infectious good humour and when
ashore there is an easy repartee and constant banter. But while
they admit it is not always so relaxed when out sailing, there
is already a strong bond between the two.
"We are good about chatting on the water and moving on,"
said Mills.
Clark acknowledged the importance of the chemistry between
the two women.
"When I sailed with Sarah (Ayton) and (Olympic gold
medalist) Pippa (Wilson), it did not bring the best out in me,"
she said.
Despite being the junior partner in the relationship, Mills
has the air of someone with many years of experience and takes
the responsibilities of being the skipper seriously.
Racing aboard a yacht during the Round the Island Race only
weeks before the Olympics began, she was clearly concerned about
Clark injuring herself as she leapt around the cockpit
"grinding" the winches in order to get the maximum speed.
"Mind your hands," she shouted at Clark as she steered the
boat, which roared down the waves off the Isle of Wight at
speeds approaching 20 knots.
But moments later her competitive side showed through as
Mills, a tiny figure at the huge wheel of the racing machine,
urged the rest of the crew on. She had another boat in her
sights, with a friend and fellow Team GB squad member aboard.
For Clark, whose mother is Dutch, it is hard to get away
from sailing or from the Olympic family.
Her onshore partner is 2008 Olympic Laser champion Paul
Goodison, who is representing Britain in Weymouth and Portland
in the single-handed dinghy.
