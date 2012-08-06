Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 6 China's Xu Lijia won gold in the women's Laser Radial race at the London Olympics on Monday, leading from the front in a four-nation head to head.
The world champion silver medallist and 2008 bronze medal holder overcame a penalty turn to win the three lap race comfortably.
"I give it my best for Weymouth, the whole world and also for my country China", Xu told the BBC.
Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands won silver and Belgium's Evi Van Acker bronze in a fast race on the Nothe course in front of thousands of spectators.
Ireland's Annalise Murphy lost the battle for a medal, finishing fourth. Only one point separated the first four ahead of the medal race. (Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.