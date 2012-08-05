Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Britain's Bryony Shaw won the Olympic women's sailing RS-X Race 9 on Sunday. Results Table Results RS-X Women Opening Series Race 9 1. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 1 points 2. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 2 3. Moana Delle (Germany) 3 4. Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (Poland) 4 5. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 5 6. Marina Alabau (Spain) 6 7. Olga Maslivets (Ukraine) 7 8. Chan Hei Man (Hong Kong) 8 9. Lee Korzits (Israel) 9 10. Alessandra Sensini (Italy) 10 11. Charline Picon (France) 11 12. Jannicke Stalstroem (Norway) 12 13. Jessica Crisp (Australia) 13 14. Li Ling (China) 14 15. Angeliki Skarlatou (Greece) 15 16. Farrah Hall (U.S.) 16 17. Sigrid Rondelez (Belgium) 17 18. Yuki Sunaga (Japan) 18 19. Nikola Girke (Canada) 19 20. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 20 Standings Women RS-X 1. Marina Alabau (Spain) 21 2. Lee Korzits (Israel) 27 3. Olga Maslivets (Ukraine) 34 4. Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (Poland) 37 5. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 37 6. Moana Delle (Germany) 37 7. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 44 8. Charline Picon (France) 69 9. Alessandra Sensini (Italy) 70 10. Nikola Girke (Canada) 71 11. Chan Hei Man (Hong Kong) 82 12. Jessica Crisp (Australia) 83 13. Li Ling (China) 97 14. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 102 15. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 117 16. Angeliki Skarlatou (Greece) 127 17. Diana Detre (Hungary) 130 18. Sigrid Rondelez (Belgium) 131 19. Jannicke Stalstroem (Norway) 142 20. Farrah Hall (U.S.) 157
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.