Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Finland's Tuuli Petaja won the Olympic women's sailing RS-X Race 10 on Sunday. Results Table Results RS-X Women Opening Series Race 10 1. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 1 points 2. Moana Delle (Germany) 2 3. Marina Alabau (Spain) 3 4. Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (Poland) 4 5. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 5 6. Charline Picon (France) 6 7. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 7 8. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 8 9. Alessandra Sensini (Italy) 9 10. Olha Maslivets (Ukraine) 10 11. Lee-El Korziz (Israel) 11 12. Yuki Sunaga (Japan) 12 13. Jessica Crisp (Australia) 13 14. Chan Hei Man (Hong Kong) 14 15. Jannicke Stalstrom (Norway) 15 16. Farrah Hall (U.S.) 16 17. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 17 18. Nikola Girke (Canada) 18 19. Sigrid Rondelez (Belgium) 19 20. Diana Detre (Hungary) 20 Standings Women RS-X 1. Marina Alabau (Spain) 24 2. Lee-El Korsiz (Israel) 38 3. Tuuli Petaja (Finland) 38 4. Moana Delle (Germany) 39 5. Zofia Noceti-Klepacka (Poland) 41 6. Olha Maslivets (Ukraine) 44 7. Bryony Shaw (Britain) 49 8. Charline Picon (France) 75 9. Alessandra Sensini (Italy) 79 10. Nikola Girke (Canada) 89 11. Jessica Crisp (Australia) 96 12. Chan Hei Man (Hong Kong) 96 13. Patricia Freitas (Brazil) 110 14. Li Ling (China) 115 15. Ingrid Puusta (Estonia) 134 16. Gelly Skarlatou (Greece) 134 17. Sigrid Rondelez (Belgium) 150 18. Diana Detre (Hungary) 150 19. Jannicke Stalstrom (Norway) 157 20. Farrah Hall (U.S.) 173
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.