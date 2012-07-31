By Peter Smith
WEYMOUTH, England, July 31
WEYMOUTH, England, July 31 Red-headed Dane Jonas
Hogh-Christensen underlined his threat to Ben Ainslie's bid for
a fourth consecutive Olympic gold when he maintained a healthy
lead over the Briton in the Finn dinghy on Tuesday.
Hogh-Christensen continued his inspired form in Weymouth
with a first and second in race's five and six of the regatta to
establish a 10-point lead over second-placed Ainslie.
Christensen, 31, said he had been sailing his best over the
past three days.
"I've always had a feeling I can beat Ben on my best day,
and all the other guys," he told reporters. "I'm a bit surprised
it's going this well."
Ainslie, Olympic champion in the Laser dinghy in 2004 and
the heavier Finn dinghy in 2004 and 2008, was fourth and second
on Tuesday.
The downbeat Briton said: "It's not really working out and
is a difficult place (for me) to be. But with 10 points it's
still on."
There are four races remaining before the medal race when
points count double.
Wednesday is a rest day when Ainslie said he would spend
time with the physio and "eat plenty". Christensen has a weight
advantage over the British helmsman in a class which is for
heavyweights.
The Star class is shaping up into a fascinating battle with
reigning champions Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson holding a
four-point advantage over Brazilians Robert Scheidt and Bruno
Prada after six races.
"We are definitely here to defend our title but it is going
to be a fight to the end," said Percy after the British pair
finished first ahead of the Brazilians in race five, then saw
the positions reversed in race six.
Ireland's Annalise Murphy's stunning opening to the regatta
continued when she won her fourth Laser Radial race out of four.
An elated Murphy, who described her performance as
"brilliant, can't get much better than winning the first four
races", is following her mother Cathy McAleavey in Olympic
sailing.
McAleavy competed in the Seoul Olympics in 1988 but the tall
Murphy is on course to far exceed her mother's achievements.
With only four points from four races she has a lead of 12
over her nearest rival Belgium's Evi Van Ecker and 14 points
ahead of Dutch sailor Marit Bouwmeester. British hope Alison
Young was second in each race to move up to fourth overall.
Australia's 2012 world champions Nathan Outteridge and Iain
Jensen consolidated their lead to nine points over antipodean
rivals New Zealand in the 49er skiff.
The New Zealand team of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke,
sailing together at the Olympics for the first time, won the
first of two races on Tuesday but could only manage seventh in
the second.
Windsurfers got on the water for the first time in what may
well be the swansong for this class at the Olympics. The RS.X
class for men and women is being replaced by a kiteboarding
class at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016.
Dutch 2011 world champion Dorian van Rijsselberge laid down
the gauntlet to his rivals when he won both the day's races. In
an unusual twist, Rijsselberge led home Pole Przemyslaw
Miarczynski and Germany's Toni Wilhelm in both races.
Miarczynski was delighted with his start to the regatta
after a bad start in the second race in waves up to one metre or
more with the swell.
The women windsurfers also completed their first two races
of 10 on Tuesday with Spain's Marina Alabau Neira vying with
Israel's world champion Lee-El Korzits for early supremacy.
