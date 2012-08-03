By Peter Smith
| WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 3 Three times Olympic
gold medal winner Ben Ainslie played mind games with his Danish
rival Jonas Hogh-Christensen on Friday and remains on course to
add to his haul in the men's heavyweight Finn class.
In the tenth and last race before the medal playoff on
Sunday, Ainslie slowed down as the second placed red-bearded
Dane fought to keep the Dutchman Pieter-Jan Postma behind him.
The Dutchman came through giving Ainslie a vital additional
point over the Dane. After Ainslie's accusation the day before
of the Dutchman and the Dane teaming up against him Ainslie said
"I'm happy to have equalled things up".
Hogh-Christensen acknowledged the tactic "yeah, I was a
little bit distracted. I thought Ben might come back to give me
bad air and I would need to do the same to the Dutchman".
The British sailor already more than 150 metres ahead
approaching the leeward mark eased off as he watched the two
boats chasing him. His tactic worked and the Dane came in third
cutting Ainslie's deficit to two points ahead of Sunday's medal
race when points count double.
Ainslie is bidding to make Olympic history as the first
sailor to win a silver and four consecutive gold medals across
five Olympics said Sunday's final will be a "once in a lifetime
opportunity. I'm looking forward to it".
His 2008 gold medal compatriots Iain Percy and Andrew
Simpson in the men's Star keelboat looked set to make it a
golden double for Britain.
The British pair kept ahead overall of their Beijing rivals
Brazilians Robert Scheidt and Bruno Prada at the end of their
ten races as each team took a first on the last day.
Double Bronze medallists Sweden's Fredrik Loof and Max
Salminen looked assured of a repeat medal as the three boats
prepared for the final on Sunday.
Percy dismissed their eight point lead as "not counting for
much... the medals are decided but not which colour".
He added: "It's incredibly frustrating that we have probably
sailed the best we ever have and we can't get any distance from
them (Brazil and Sweden). It's so unusual in the Star class to
have three boats dominating."
He declared the on shore Nothe spectator course where the
medal races will take place as suiting the Brits. "We'll have to
come out aggressive which suits our style. It's a shorter course
and it can throw up more random results."
SURPRISE CONTENDER
The Cyprus surprise medal contender in the Laser class
Pavlos Kontides retained his second position comfortably in
Friday's races despite conceding points to the four time World
Champion Australian Tom Slingsby.
Slingsby and Kontides both had a poor first race but
finishing after eight races with only five points separating
them.
Kontides' training partner Croatia's Tonci Stipanovic
remained in third place overall. Britain's 2012 gold medal
holder Paul Goodison suffering from a back injury had a
disappointing day.
Belgium's promising challenger in the women's Laser Radial
Evi Van Acker held her nerve on Friday to gain a one point lead
over Ireland's Annalise Murphy wiping out the Irish student's
impressive four firsts in the early races.
Van Acker took first and eighth against Murphy's second and
tenth. Only seven points separate the first four with only two
races to go before the deciding medal race.
Britain's women's 470 team of Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark
led the 20- strong field after the first two races of the class
in challenging conditions in the West Bay.
The 2012 world champions Mills and Clark, who only teamed up
last year, led the New Zealand pair of Jo Aleh and Olivia
Powrie. Former World Champion and Olympic Silver medallist Lobke
Berkhout and her skipper Lisa Westerhof were third with nine
points.
Britain's men in the 470 class continued to upstage the
three time World Champions from Australia with another good day
putting them six points ahead of Matthew Belcher and Malcolm
Page after four races.
Luke Patience and Stuart Bithell of Britain had a second and
fourth and held their first position despite the Australians'
first and second places on Friday.
Austria's Matthias Schmid and Florian Reichstaedter had a
poor fourth race to set them back after their strong start in
the first two races and slipped to third overall.
(Editing by Nigel Hunt)