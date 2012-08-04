By Alexander Smith and Peter Smith
WEYMOUTH, England
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 4 Cypriot sailor Pavlos
Kontides is set to become the country's first Olympic medal
winner next week after guaranteeing himself at least silver in
the single-handed Laser class.
The 22-year-old shipping science student was ecstatic as he
came ashore after the two final races in the pre-medal series.
"This has been the greatest day of my life," a beaming
Kontides said on Saturday after scoring second position overall
in the 10 races, behind Australian favourite Tom Slingsby.
Kontides, who took a two-year break from his studies at
Southampton University, has a big enough gap over his nearest
rival to ensure he takes home silver.
He is due to compete in the 10-boat deciding medal race on
Monday and still hopes he can make his country's first medal as
an independent sporting nation a gold.
"Mathematically, gold is still possible. I have to try," he
said, adding that he would use Sunday's rest day to recuperate
and focus on tactics.
A medal is no longer on the cards for Olympic Laser champion
Paul Goodison who is in sixth position. With a points tally of
87 has no chance of repeating his success of four years ago. The
Briton has been on painkillers due to a back injury.
One of the sailors battling for the bronze medal in the
final race will Kontides' friend Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia,
who will be out to beat Sweden's Rasmus Myrgren to make it a
real celebration for the training partners.
In the medal race, which will last about 30 minutes, sailors
are awarded double points. Slingsby goes into the final race
with 25 points and Kontides with 39.
"He (Slingsby) needs to be in the top seven and keep me out
of the top three," Kontides said.
As a result, the Cypriot sailor thinks his Australian rival
may try to "match race" him - the sailing equivalent of a duel -
on the tricky Nothe course, where the winds are fluky but
spectators get a great view of the sailing.
"He (Kontides) has sailed so well all week. He's had some
great comebacks and you can't count him out," said Slingsby.
Asked if he felt any pressure to win gold after a
disappointing medals showing so far for Australia in the Games,
Slingsby said: "I am not just trying to win it for Australia, it
is for myself. To win a gold medal would be a huge relief."
Kontides, whose family are due to join him in Weymouth on
Saturday ahead of the medal race, has made huge strides since
landing a 13th position in 2008 in Qingdao.
He said he relishes the stronger winds that dominated racing
during the early stages of this Olympic competition, but was not
phased by the forecast of lighter breezes.
Kontides made the most of the local knowledge he has gained
from living in Weymouth during the run up to the Games and from
sparring with Stipanovic, with whom he shares a trainer.
The Cyprus Olympic Committee became a recognised Authority
in 1978 and joined the International Olympic Committee in 1979.
The country sent its first team to Moscow in 1980, but it
has yet to win an Olympic medal and had set a goal of taking one
home in 2012. The 13-strong team includes four in athletics, two
sailors, a cyclist, a gymnast, three in the shooting team
(skeet), a swimmer and a tennis player.
In the women's Laser Radial the field is more open going
into the class medal race on Monday, with China's Lijia Xu
leading on equal points with Dutch sailor Marit Bouwmeester and
only one point ahead of early fleet leader Annalise Murphy of
Ireland and Belgium's Evi Van Acker.
