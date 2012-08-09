Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
WEYMOUTH, England Aug 9 The Olympic sailing events were postponed on Thursday because of a lack of wind.
The men's 470 race has been rescheduled for Friday at 1000 GMT together with the women's 470 at 1100 and the match racing semi-finals at 1330.
The times are subject to change depending on conditions with light winds forecast again. (Reporting by Peter Smith; Editing by Mark Meadows)
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.