WEYMOUTH, England Aug 9 The Olympic sailing events were postponed on Thursday because of a lack of wind.

The men's 470 race has been rescheduled for Friday at 1000 GMT together with the women's 470 at 1100 and the match racing semi-finals at 1330.

The times are subject to change depending on conditions with light winds forecast again. (Reporting by Peter Smith; Editing by Mark Meadows)