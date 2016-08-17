RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 17 U.S. Olympic veteran rider Beezie Madden withdrew from show jumping competition on Wednesday after her horse sustained an injury, upping the pressure on her three teammates to post penalty-free rounds.

The U.S. is locked in a four-way tie with Brazil, the Netherlands and Germany going into the final round of the team competition in Deodoro park.

Home team and crowd favorite Brazil is also down to three riders after Stephan de Freitas Barcha was eliminated on Tuesday for overusing spurs under the so-called blood rule.

Because teams are allowed to drop their worst score, Germany and the Netherlands have an advantage.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Cortes C sustained a tendon injury in yesterday's competition," Madden and her husband and business partner John posted on Facebook.

"While we had hoped to do everything we could to help the USA towards a medal today, Tiny's best interests must come first," they said, referring to the horse by its stable name.

Team medals will be awarded later on Wednesday. Riders who qualify will compete for individual awards on Friday.

The U.S. is trying to get back on the gold medal-winning streak in show jumping it broke with a disappointing team showing in 2012. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jan Harvey)