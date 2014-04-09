INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Olympics-2028 Games not an option for Paris, says bid chief
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
BERLIN, April 9 Polish bobsledder Daniel Zalewski tested positive for a banned substance at the Sochi winter Olympics and his four-man team have been excluded from those Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.
He becomes the seventh athlete to be sanctioned for doping offences at the Olympics that ended on Feb. 23, six more than at the Vancouver 2010 Games.
"Zalewski, 22, tested positive on 22 February for the banned substance N-ethyl-1-phenylbutan-2-amine," the IOC said in a statement.
Zalewski's team had placed 27th in the competition at Russia's first winter Games.
He could now face a two-year ban as a first time offender.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)
NEW YORK, March 21 Japan's Bridgestone Corp has gone from a rookie Olympic sponsor to a model for fan participation following their Fan Zone at the Olympic Golf Course for the 2016 Rio Games and will try to help other federations do likewise.
