By Patrica Reaney
NEW YORK, Aug 16 When U.S. gymnasts Gabby
Douglas and Jordyn Wieber captured gold at the London Olympics,
each achieved a lifelong dream, but it was just the opening act
for two teenagers who haven't ruled out the 2016 Rio Games or
even careers in show business.
Wieber and Douglas, as part of the team dubbed the "Fierce
Five," won the women's gymnastics team gold medal for the United
States. Douglas also made history when she became the first
African-American to take home a gold medal in the all-round
individual competition.
The achievement catapulted Wieber, 17, and Douglas, 16, onto
the world stage as instant celebrities. But both have their feet
firmly on the ground -- and their eyes set on more competition.
"Rio 2016 is in the back of my mind and if all goes well,
then I think you will be seeing more of me," Douglas told
Reuters.
Wieber also plans to stick with gymnastics and keep
competing to see where it takes her. As for the next Summer
Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, "It's definitely a
possibility," she said.
In the meantime they are enjoying their celebrity.
They have inked endorsement deals, been made beauty
ambassadors for Procter & Gamble, met pop stars and made
a round of television appearances.
Douglas co-hosted "America's Got Talent."
"After a gymnastic career, I would like to study acting and
maybe be a spokesperson or something like that, but I would have
to consider that after my gymnastic career," she said.
DETERMINATION AND DEDICATION
Both girls sacrificed time with family and friends to pursue
their dreams, and Douglas admitted to being homesick after
moving away from her family to Iowa to work with a better coach.
"I remember thinking, I want to go to the mall and now I
have to go to training. But now I look back, and definitely the
hard work and dedication paid off," Douglas said. "Tough days
are when champions are made."
Despite making history, Douglas said she didn't think about
the pressure ahead of the Olympics or about winning. She just
wanted to go out there, be great and seize the moment.
"I look back and now I can say I have no regrets. That's the
worst pain, if you have regrets," she said. "We can all go with
our chin held high and say we gave it our all."
Wieber agrees.
"Coming away from the Olympics with a gold medal is more
than anyone could ask for," she said.
Both teens are excited about being role models for young
girls and would urge them to follow their dreams.
"Always strive for your dreams and personal goals and never
let anyone tell you that you can do it, because you can," said
Douglas.