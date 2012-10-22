UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS Oct 22 Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has agreed to buy rival Olympic Air from Marfin Investment Group for 72 million euros in a bid to bolster its position during the country's economic crisis, it said on Monday.
The brand names and logos of the two companies will be maintained, Aegean said, adding that payment for the acquisition to Marfin will take place in installments. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources