UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ATHENS Oct 22 Greek carrier Aegean Airlines is in advanced talks to buy rival Olympic Air, two sources close to the airlines said on Monday.
Former state carrier Olympic Air has been owned by Marfin Investment Fund (MIG) since being privatized. The two carriers had attempted to merge in 2010 but the European Commission blocked the deal on competition grounds.
"There are advanced talks on a deal in which Aegean will be acquiring Olympic," one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources