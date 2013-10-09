UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ATHENS Oct 9 Greece's Aegean Airlines will complete the acquisition of its loss-making rival Olympic Air within two weeks, Olympic's owner Marfin Investment Group said in a statement on Wednesday.
Aegean won European Union approval earlier on Wednesday to buy Olympic Air at the second attempt, after a new antitrust investigation found Olympic would close down if the deal was blocked. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders