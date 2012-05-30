LONDON May 30 Toasted tea cakes dripping in Yorkshire butter for breakfast, cod and chips, or maybe a pole and line caught tuna salad washed down with a glass of London 2012 red wine for lunch - spectators at this year's Olympics will not be going hungry.

Games organisers on Wednesday released details of the food and drink options for the millions of fans expected to converge on the various venues from July 27 in what they say will be the world's biggest peace time catering operation.

While there was no mention of jellied eels, a Cockney tradition, more than 800 spectator concessions will feature 150 different dishes showcasing the best of traditional British cuisine and the country's ethnic diversity, says LOCOG.

"We want everyone who attends the Games this summer to have a fantastic experience and central to that is the food and drink that is available," LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton said.

"We have gone to great lengths to find top quality, tasty food that celebrates the best of Britain."

More than 14 million meals will be served to fans and the 15,000 athletes during the Games, across 40 locations, with the focus on ethical and sustainable produce, according to LOCOG.

On the busiest day of the Games, 65,000 meals will be fed to hungry athletes, many of them eating in the 5,000-seater dining room at the heart of the Olympic Village, a sprawling cathedral of food split into British, European, Mediterranean and African/Caribbean themed zones.

With the country stuck in a double dip recession and budgets tight, Deighton promised pricing would be family friendly.

"We believe that our prices are more than comparable to those found at other major sporting events which because of their temporary nature are often more expensive than the high street," he said.

Organisers say a family of four will be able to dine on delights such as jacket potatoes with bacon, chicken and herb mayonnaise, scotch beef with mashed potatoes or Singapore noodles for less than 40 pounds.

As well as being affordable, organisers say food will meet London 2012's animal welfare and sustainability commitments, aiming to become the first Zero Waste Games.

All meat, poultry, fruit and vegetables will be ethically sourced, say LOCOG, much of it carrying the British standard Red Tractor mark, while fans sipping an afternoon cup of Rosie Lee (Cockney slang for a cup of tea) while watching the archery at Lord's will do so knowing it is Fairtrade.

"We are proud that the catering industry has been quick to adopt the standards of our Food Vision, leaving a stronger and sustainable industry as a legacy of the Games," said Deighton. (editing by Ed Osmond)