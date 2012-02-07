LONDON Feb 7 The search for a sponsor for London's Olympic Stadium after this year's Games began on Tuesday with companies being invited to bid to stamp their brand all over the 486-million-pound ($768-million) venue.

The Olympic Park Legacy Company (OPLC) launched a formal process for naming rights for the main stadium, as well as the Aquatics Centre and the multi-use Copper Box which will host the handball tournament in July and August.

The stadium, which will also host the 2017 World Athletics Championships, will remain in public ownership after the Olympics with London soccer club West Ham United seen as the most likely long-term tenant.

The OPLC said it hoped to have a long-term sponsor for the stadium in place before the Games begin on July 27.

"This is a rare opportunity to become part of one of the most exciting new places in the world," Andrew Altman, chief executive of the OPLC, said in a statement.

"Billions of people will see these venues during the Games, and millions more will visit every year.

"The fact that we aim to appoint sponsors before the Games even start is another example of how London is further ahead in planning legacy than any previous host Olympic City."

Last week the OPLC said it had received 16 registrations from parties interested in bidding to use the Olympic Stadium after the Games.

They have until March 23 to submit their full bids. ($1 = 0.6331 British pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)