LONDON Feb 7 The search for a sponsor for
London's Olympic Stadium after this year's Games began on
Tuesday with companies being invited to bid to stamp their brand
all over the 486-million-pound ($768-million) venue.
The Olympic Park Legacy Company (OPLC) launched a formal
process for naming rights for the main stadium, as well as the
Aquatics Centre and the multi-use Copper Box which will host the
handball tournament in July and August.
The stadium, which will also host the 2017 World Athletics
Championships, will remain in public ownership after the
Olympics with London soccer club West Ham United seen as the
most likely long-term tenant.
The OPLC said it hoped to have a long-term sponsor for the
stadium in place before the Games begin on July 27.
"This is a rare opportunity to become part of one of the
most exciting new places in the world," Andrew Altman, chief
executive of the OPLC, said in a statement.
"Billions of people will see these venues during the Games,
and millions more will visit every year.
"The fact that we aim to appoint sponsors before the Games
even start is another example of how London is further ahead in
planning legacy than any previous host Olympic City."
Last week the OPLC said it had received 16 registrations
from parties interested in bidding to use the Olympic Stadium
after the Games.
They have until March 23 to submit their full bids.
