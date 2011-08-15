* H1 net loss 39.1 mln EG pounds

CAIRO, Aug 15 Egyptian appliance maker Olympic Group posted a first-half net loss of 39.1 million Egyptian pounds ($6.6 million), the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Olympic, which said it was acquired in an all-cash deal by Sweden's Electrolux AB (ELUXb.ST) in July, had net profit of 127.8 million pounds for the same period last year.

Sales dropped to 1.1 billion pounds from 1.3 billion.

Business in Egypt has been disrupted by political turmoil that ousted President Hosni Mubarak from office. Olympic said in February its operations were resuming gradually, but that its sales were still significantly lower than usual.

Shares in Olympic Group dipped 0.2 percent, while Egypt's main index inched 0.3 percent higher at 1000 GMT.

($1 = 5.961 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reported by Sarah Mikhail)