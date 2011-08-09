MOSCOW Aug 9 Former fencing champion Pavel Kolobkov will lead Russia's Olympic delegation at next year's London Games, the country's Olympic chief Alexander Zhukov announced on Tuesday.

"I think it was a logical decision as I have the knowledge and many years of Olympic experience as an athlete," 41-year-old Kolobkov said in a statement about his appointment as Russia's Chef de Mission for London.

He won medals at each of five successive Olympics starting in 1988 in Seoul, taking home one gold (in Sydney in 2000), two silvers and three bronzes. He also won five world titles in epee.

The Moscow native, who retired following the 2004 Games in Athens, was named Russia's Deputy Sports Minister last year.

