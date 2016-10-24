OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) -
* Offshore vessels operator and owner Olympic Ship says it
has been granted an extended stand-still period from the secured
lenders up to and including Oct. 28, 2016 from Oct 21
* Says it is continuing discussions with the secured lenders
to adjust the repayment profile of the financial debt, and has
initiated discussions with bondholders
* Says company is working within the framework provided by
the secured lenders, but expects further time to be required to
secure a comprehensive solution
* The shipping firm has a fleet of 23 oil service vessels
* Interest-bearing debt related to the long-term financing
of the fleet amounted to 4.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($595.46
million) at the end of second quarter
* In addition, Olympic Ship has net bond obligations
amounting to 690 million crowns
* Short-term debt, excluding current liability of long-term
debt and bonds, amounted to 237 million crowns
($1 = 8.2290 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)