* Azerbaijan's Baku among six cities bidding to host 2020
Olympics
* IOC will elect winning bid at 2013 session
BERLIN, Sept 2 Azerbaijan's Baku became the
sixth and final city to join the race to host the 2020 Summer
Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said in a
statement as the deadline for applications expired on Friday.
Tokyo (Japan), Madrid (Spain), Istanbul (Turkey), Rome
(Italy) and Doha (Qatar) had already confirmed their
applications for the world's biggest multi-sports event.
The IOC will elect the winning bid at its 2013 session in
Buenos Aires, Argentina after drawing up a shortlist in May next
year.
Tokyo and Madrid, which is bidding for the third time in a
row, lost out to Rio de Janeiro in the race to host the 2016
Games, while Baku also put in a bid but failed to make the
shortlist.
Doha, which also failed to make the cut for 2016 over late
dates for its proposed Games, was given the all-clear by the IOC
this time to stage Games in September/October rather than the
usual July/August schedule due the hot summers in the desert
state of Qatar, which will host the 2022 soccer World Cup.
"The application of Doha will be assessed on dates within
the range proposed by the Qatar Olympic Committee -- 20
September to 20 October -- and accepted, in principle, by the
IOC Executive Board," the IOC said.
The IOC added that while accepting a shift of dates it had
also asked for "full assurances" to protect the health of
athletes and fans.
"In order to protect the health of the athletes, the IOC
will publish a list of events which must be organised at the
most appropriate time determined by the IOC (early morning/late
afternoon)," it said in a statement.
"This scheduling should not be detrimental to the
organisation, the broadcast coverage or the spectator
experience. Measures should be taken to protect the health of
the public and all technical and support staff."
Istanbul's bid is its fifth in the last six bid processes
since first launching a candidacy for the 2000 Olympics.
