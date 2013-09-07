Sept 6 The International Olympic Committee on Saturday chose Tokyo to host the 32nd Summer Games in 2020. The Olympic future of wrestling, squash or baseball/softball will also be decided during the IOC session in Buenos Aires. For stories, please double click on the brackets: - - - - LATEST STORIES > Abe speech helps secure 2020 Games for Tokyo > Madrid delegation stunned by failure to land Games > Disbelief in Madrid as bid rejected > Tokyo reassures IOC over Fukushima fears > Baseball hopes doping scandal will boost case > Wrestling plays down reprimand, adds glitz > Squash banks on third-time lucky for Games entry > Squash hopes major TV deal can help land votes INTERVIEWS > IOC should take Games away over Charter - Wu > "Revolutionised" wrestling optimistic of return > Growing sports revenues demand strategy, vision PREVIEWS > Wrestling eyes quickfire return to Games mat > IOC top job up for grabs as VP Bach eyes win > Session new stage on Buenos Aires bidding journey FACTBOX > Breakdown of voting for 2020 Games host > List of summer Olympic Games host cities > 2020 Summer Olympic host city Tokyo > Factbox-2020 Olympic Games bid cities budget (Compiled by Justin Palmer)