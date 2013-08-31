UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
BERLIN, March 7 International Olympic Committee member Frank Fredericks on Tuesday stepped down as head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics following an IOC ethics probe into claims he received money from a disgraced marketing consultant.