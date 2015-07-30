KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Facts about Almaty, which is bidding, along with Beijing, to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning city on Friday.

Population: 1.6 million, the largest city of Kazakhstan

Location: at the foot of the Tien Shan mountains

Altitude: 1,700m

Past Olympic experience: none. City bid unsuccessfully for the 2014 winter Olympics.

Games concept: compact plan with all venues within a 35km radius of the city.

Number of Olympic villages: three

Slogan: "Keeping it Real"

Biggest advantages: traditional winter sports city, plenty of natural snow, mountains around the city.

Biggest drawbacks: limited experience with international sports events, little international recognition

Fun fact: Almaty translates as "Forefather of apples." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Julian Linden)