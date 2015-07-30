KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 Facts about Beijing, which is bidding, along with Almaty, to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning city on Friday.

Population: 21 million, capital of China

Location: northeastern China, at the North China Plain

Altitude: 44m

Past Olympic experience: hosted the 2008 summer Olympics.

Games concept: inddor competitions in Beijing. Outdoor events in Yanqing (90km from Beijing) and Zhangjiakou (160km from Beijing)

Number of Olympic villages: three

Slogan: "Joyful Rendezvous upon Pure Ice and Snow."

Biggest advantages: past Olympic experience, financial strength of the country.

Biggest drawback: Minimal annual snowfall in Zhangjiakou, and Yanqing means they have to rely completely on artificial snow. Distance between Beijing and mountain venues. Air pollution.

Fun fact: There are an estimated nine million bicycles in Beijing. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Julian Linden)