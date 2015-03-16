BERLIN, March 16 The northern port city of Hamburg was picked on Monday as the country's preferred choice for a 2024 summer Olympics bid ahead of Berlin, with the German Olympic Sports Confederation's (DOSB) members set to ratify the board's proposal later this week.

The DOSB board opted for Olympic newcomers Hamburg instead of Berlin, who hosted the Games in 1936, after an all-day meeting on Monday and following polls last week that showed Hamburg citizens were more in favour of the Games than the capital's residents.

The DOSB members are expected to ratify the decision on March 21.

Boston and Rome have already officially launched their candidacy with several more cities, including Paris, Doha, Istanbul and Baku are seen as possible contenders until the September 15 deadline.

Hamburg will now need to stage a local referendum by September as it looks to shore up support in order to avoid strong opposition during the two-year campaign period until a decision in 2017. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Pritha Sarkar)