Boxing-CAS rejects appeal by Russian Olympic flyweight Aloyan
June 16 Russian flyweight Misha Aloyan has lost an appeal to have his 2016 Olympic boxing silver medal reinstated after he failed a drugs test.
PARIS May 16 French president Emmanuel Macron will travel to Lausanne in July to defend the Paris 2024 Olympic bid at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), bid sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
The two bidding cities, Paris and Los Angeles, will be presenting their projects for the last time on July 11-12 at the IOC headquarters, before the final vote is made in Lima on Sept. 13.
CAIRO, June 16 A doping scandal in Egyptian weightlifting deepened on Friday when the national anti-doping committee said five further Egyptian weightlifters, including three females, had tested positive during local championships in Alexandria last March.
BERLIN, June 16 McDonald's and the International Olympic Committee have agreed to end the company's long-standing Olympic sponsorship three years early, the IOC said on Friday.