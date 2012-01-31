LONDON Jan 31 Organisers have relaxed rules on billboard advertising around the Olympic Stadium in east London, opening up the market beyond sponsors who had first refusal on prime locations during the Games in July and August.

Other advertisers are now able to buy up space on unsold sites in nearby areas such as underground rail stations but access will be strictly controlled to ensure that competitors to Olympic sponsors do not get in on the act.

"It's obvious you are going to have some unsold space," said Mike Baker, chief executive of advertising trade body, the Outdoor Media Centre.

"You have two options: you can leave it blank which is going to look silly or you can extend it a bit to advertisers who don't represent a threat to sponsors."

Olympic venues do not have adverts on hoardings around the perimeter of pitches and tracks, a key difference from the soccer World Cup.

However, leading sponsors get to use the Olympic rings logo in their campaigns, enjoy preferential access to broadcast advertising during Games and have the chance to set up franchises or showcases on the Olympic site itself.

Leading Olympic sponsors pay around $100 million for a package of Summer and Winter Games, while local organisers also sign up sponsors for one-off deals.

Games organisers fight a regular battle to prevent "ambush marketing", moves by companies to associate their products with the Olympics without paying for the privilege. (Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Clare Fallon)