LONDON Feb 23 The head concierge of a
London hotel long-favoured by Britain's royal family has been
giving staff at Gatwick airport some tips on the finer arts of
customer service ahead of this summer's Olympics.
John Andrews from the 100-year-old Goring Hotel has been
called in as the airport readies for one of its busiest summers
ever with tourists also expected to pour into London for events
celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.
The family owned hotel was a favourite of Queen Elizabeth
the Queen Mother who died in 2002 and was in the limelight last
year when it housed Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge
and her family the night before her wedding to Prince William.
Gatwick's head of terminals Paul Fitch told Reuters that the
session with Andrews taught his staff how to deliver five-star
service for all passengers and involved interactive tasks which
gave the trainees a chance to put their new-found knowledge into
practice.
"We are currently looking at how we can incorporate John's
teachings into our company-wide customer servicing training
programmes, and indeed explore the possibility of further
training sessions in partnership with the hotel."
Roughly 2,500 people work for Gatwick Airport Ltd, a figure
which increases by a factor 10 when tallying up the site's
airport and airline workers.
According to Fitch, who sees the training as a way to
differentiate Gatwick from other airports in the UK, staff
should be expected to provide an "unforgettable service", behave
with empathy and be accountable for people's problems,
regardless of the source.
Andrews taught staff that delivering a luxury level of
service required taking such initiatives as offering to lead
passengers to places rather than giving directions and asking
their names to make interaction far more personal and engaging.
The staff training programme is one of the first initiatives
to come out of an Airport Passenger Panel that Gatwick set up in
September 2011.
It is populated by independent experts representing business
travellers, leisure travellers, families, shoppers and
passengers with disabilities.
Panellist Mike Toynbee, managing editor of trade publication
"Buying Business Travel", told Reuters that the results of
Gatwick's 1.2 billion pound investment in new, modern facilities
are now showing at an airport whose passenger traffic has
traditional been perceived as mostly made up of holidaymakers.
"Though Gatwick has been perceived as a leisure airport, the
introduction of fast-track security channels and two new
pay-as-you-go executive lounges shows that the focus is very
much on the corporate market," he said.
"It is also putting a human face on an airport, which isn't
very easy to do."
A spokesperson for Gatwick's much larger competitor, London
Heathrow, said they too are putting together a comprehensive
package of engagement with staff and the airport community as a
whole. This will include using athletes to motivate staff.
In a separate initiative, all 1,600 of Gatwick's security
staff have received a Tourism South East City and Guilds
qualification in customer service.
The airport says this has already proved its value; Gatwick
received an increase of 20 percent more compliments from
passengers, and 68 percent fewer complaints compared to December
2010.
