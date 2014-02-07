ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 7 The Olympic men's downhill piste, designed by Switzerland's 1972 champion Bernhard Russi, promises to be one of the most challenging of the season as well as one of the longest.

Conditions have been hailed as excellent, with a hard base beneath the groomed surface and icy stretches where water has been injected.

The piste is 3,495 metres long, with the starting hut at an altitude of 2,045 metres with the course dropping to a finish at 970 metres.

The following lists the main features:

'Toboggan' is the first feature the racers come to, a rapid and steep descent into a gully before a compression and right-hander into 'Accola Valley' named after retired Swiss racer Paul Accola, the 1992 overall World Cup winner and 1988 combined bronze medallist.

From there, the terrain drops away to 'Babya Yama' and the narrow chute of the 'Estonian Tube'.

Olympic champion Didier Defago of Switzerland likens the initial turns to giant slalom curves with the emphasis on getting into a rhythm quickly.

'Small Pan' kicks off a series of downhill turns leading to 'Russian Trampoline', the first but not the biggest of the jumps.

"The first turn is icy and rattly and then the next four turns are all pretty choppy and grippy. And then as you come out of the little chute there, there's that piece of terrain and the speed really picks up," says U.S. veteran Bode Miller.

"That's all ice through that whole next section, the big swinging corridors and it feels just fast. The snow is fast and you can get a high edge angle and still get grip. It's rattly, it's dynamic up there."

Canada's Erik Guay, the 2011 world champion, sees similarities with the upper part and Beaver Creek in Colorado.

'Russian Trampoline', with the gondola crossing over it, is where it gets really icy with spectacular takeoffs and a landing on bumpy terrain.

"The first 45 seconds down to the Russian Trampoline...is probably the most suited to me," says Miller. "It's big wing turns. The first 25 seconds is really pretty aggressive high edge angle turns. And then it kind of speeds up."

Miller's team mate Steven Nyman compares the landing after Russian Trampoline to an ice rink as the course swings down to 'Big Pan'.

"It turns to sheer ice down that face. I'm landing on a vertical ice rink. It's pretty slick, that whole middle section with the rolls," he said after second training.

The 'Bear's Brow' then awaits - the second jump and a real test of fitness and agility.

"We have to be concentrated and ski good, especially in the middle part where it's flat. So you have to push hard, your legs are burning," says Austrian Matthias Mayer. "The problem is the jumps are in the curves so you have to push the curve hard and then comes the jump."

After the Bear comes the 'Lake Jump', a much bigger leap where skiers will take off and fly some 90 metres before then hitting the final 'Deer Jump'.

With skiers on tired legs, with the lactic acid building up on a run lasting more than two minutes, this last jump poses another big challenge.

"It really is going to be about who learns this course the best and who figures out how to link those different sections together the smoothest, because it's about carrying speed from one section into the next one," says Miller.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)