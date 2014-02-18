ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 18 Julia Mancuso bowed out of the Winter Olympics on Tuesday but the most medalled U.S. woman Alpine skier could still be in the hunt for gold in four years' time.

The Squaw Valley skier failed to finish the first leg of the giant slalom, caught out by the conditions on the rainy Rosa Khutor hill, and will not be competing in the final slalom at the end of the week.

Speaking to reporters in the finish area afterwards, the 29-year-old indicated it might be more a case of 'so long' than 'goodbye' to an Olympic career that started in 2006.

"Being here and coming back from not a great season kind of put things in perspective for me about what skiing is about," said Mancuso, who won a surprise bronze in the women's super combined last week.

That increased her tally of Olympic medals to four - a giant slalom gold in 2006 and silvers in 2010 in downhill and combined.

"Coming into these Olympics I really wanted a medal and I got a bronze," she said.

"I for sure still want gold and I think if I continue skiing well, especially on the speed side, and get to a place where I can still be fighting for gold medals...

"At the beginning of the season I felt there was no way I would come back but after coming here and having that magical day, it makes me want to keep going."

Mancuso said the example of team mate Bode Miller, whose super-G bronze made him the oldest Olympic Alpine medallist at 36, had also encouraged her to continue.

"Watching Bode win another medal and have killer downhill training runs and being so close to that (medal) inspired me. So who says what's a good age (to quit)?. Just got to go for it and I love to ski. So we'll see," she said.

Mancuso said she had lost her rhythm in the tricky conditions, getting off line and catching an edge that twisted her out.

"You really have to be precise, you can't get out of body position otherwise it really gets the best of you," she said of the piste. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)