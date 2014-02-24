ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 24 The sight of Tina Maze and Dominique Gisin on top of the podium, raised hands clasped together as they celebrated a shared women's downhill gold, summed up the Olympic Alpine skiing competition.

The Games are always good for special moments and surprises, and Sochi was no exception. Those with nothing to lose and something to prove seized the moment, while some of the favourites felt the pressure.

Even the big U.S. golden hopes Ted Ligety and Mikaela Shiffrin, who came good as expected, had to overcome setbacks and heartstopping moments before being able to celebrate their success.

Maze, a record-breaking World Cup overall winner in 2013, flew into Sochi after a troubled season and found her old form again. She left with two golds and a place in history as Slovenia's first champion at a Winter Games.

"It's better to be two on top than one to be 1/100th behind. Two happy faces," she said after Alpine skiing's first ever dead heat for an Olympic title. And if Maze proved a point, then so did Gisin.

The injury-prone 28-year-old Swiss air force pilot had previously won only two downhills and was 12th in the overall World Cup rankings. In Vancouver four years ago, Gisin crashed and suffered concussion.

If she grabbed her chance on the Russian snow, so too did Sandro Villetta. He had not won a World Cup race for three years but took the men's super-combined gold to become the first Swiss to win that event at an Olympics.

If there was a trend it was to expect the unexpected on beautifully groomed pistes which, for most of the time, gleamed under blue skies in the Caucasus mountains.

Austria returned to the top of the Alpine medals table, making up for a disappointing haul in 2010, but their champions were not the usual suspects from the World Cup tour.

One of them, 34-year-old Mario Matt, beat compatriot and overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher into second place to win men's slalom gold and become the oldest winner of an Alpine Olympic title.

"I've been doing this for 14 years and yes, there are some days when you think it's better to stop," he said of his achievement.

SHIFFRIN SHINES

The U.S. ski team's Andrew Weibrecht had said much the same when he won men's super-G silver - his first podium finish since the last Games when his compatriots bagged eight medals.

Triple world champion Ligety was eclipsed in his first two races but destroyed the field in the giant slalom - living up to expectations just as the doubters began to question his resolve.

In the process, he became the first American to win two men's Alpine golds.

Shiffrin, still only 18, became the youngest ever Olympic slalom champion but she got there only after disappointment in the giant slalom and a 'terrifying' error that almost blew everything on her decisive second run.

The grandstands might not have been full, with the loudest roards reserved for lowly-ranked home skiers, but there was plenty of emotion to make up for it on the snow.

Matthias Mayer, yet to win in the World Cup, provided some of it by beating the downhill favourites and following a fine Austrian tradition of standing on top of the podium for the first time on the biggest stage of all.

None of the top three in that race would have featured in many predictions a month previously, with Italian Christof Innerhofer taking silver and bearded Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud bagging the bronze.

Jansrud went on to win the super-G - and earn a hug in the finish area from the Norwegian prime minister - while compatriot Aksel Lund Svindal, the downhill world champion who has led the overall World Cup standings for much of the season, flew out of Sochi early and empty-handed.

Svindal's form was hit by an allergy that flared up shortly after arriving and he was not the only one fate sent packing.

Liechtenstein's big medal hope Tina Weirather suffered an injury in training that ended her Games before they had started while Germany's Felix Neureuther crashed his car on the way to the airport and suffered whiplash. He left empty-handed.

American Lindsey Vonn, the 2010 women's downhill champion, never even made it to Sochi after being ruled out with a knee injury. In the end, it was a case of 'Lindsey who?' as America found a new favourite in Shiffrin.

Austrian Anna Fenninger took the women's super-G gold, and silver in the giant slalom won by Maze, after winning only one World Cup race so far this season.

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch, a big favourite, was beaten into second place in the super-G but lived up to her billing with gold in the super-combined - her third Olympic title.

GOLDEN OLDIES

While the likes of Mayer and Alexis Pinturault, bronze medallist for France in the men's giant slalom, represented an emerging new wave - enjoying their first Games with far less pressure than many - old timers had a blast.

Matt was the oldest champion but Bode Miller was the daddy of them all with a tied bronze in super-G that made the U.S. veteran, in his fifth Games at 36, the oldest Alpine Olympic medallist.

Croatia's Ivica Kostelic, whose father later set a controversial slalom course, took the super-combined silver - his fourth of that colour at an Olympics - at 34.

For both men, renowned big event skiers and multiple medallists, the Olympics was the year's goal much more than the World Cup and it showed.

Miller has likely skied at his last Games, even if that cannot be considered absolute fact given the most medalled U.S. skier's enduring and inspirational form, and he remained ever the showman despite his complaining body.

His efforts were mirrored on the women's side by Julia Mancuso, a surprise bronze medallist at 29. She had not been on the World Cup podium all season but she never gave up.

"The Olympics is really my redemption," she said. (Editing by Peter Rutherford and Martyn Herman)