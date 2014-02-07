ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 7 Britain's sole female Alpine skier at the Sochi Olympics Chemmy Alcott calls it her hero leg, and when it hurts a little she knows she must be doing something right.

It was troubling her on Friday when she reached the bottom of the bumpy and icey Rosa Khutor downhill course but that was just fine for the bubbly 31-year-old who has battled back from an horrific compound fracture of her right leg in 2010.

Alott, who now has what she describes as a "nail in the bone marrow from the ankle to the knee" helping hold her limb together, was well down the time sheets on her second training run for next Wednesday's downhill.

But it was an improvement on Thursday's first attempt when she got her first glimpse of the tricky piste.

"People are always asking me how my poor leg is and I say it's not a poor leg, it's a hero leg," Alcott, who was left with bone sticking out of her skin after a crash in Lake Louise, Canada, told reporters in the finish area.

"This leg has been through hell and it keeps battling on. I say the better I ski the more I feel the metal in my knee so when I get down the bottom and I can feel my knee I know I've laid it down and done some good turns.

"It's a weird psychology to have but if I ski safe I know I will have no pain.

"There is not a fear factor, I've changed fear into a positive. It's natural for a downhiller to be a bit scared but if you brace and come off your shin pressure then that can be dangerous and then you get more scared.

"It's like a brick wall that you go through."

London-born Alcott, a self-confessed adrenaline junkie, might have hung up her race boots for good when she broke her leg again in the 2012-13 season and again in August 2013, but said missing out on a fourth Olympic Games was never an option, even if her funding was cut and she was forced to seek private sponsors to fund her World Cup season.

"I knew that the decision to name me in the British team was a close call but I didn't think of the consequences of not being named," said Alcott, who has five top-10s in the World Cup and finished 11th in super-combined in Vancouver four years ago.

"It's massive and I'm really proud that I got here but now that I'm here I have got important things to do and I have personal goals to achieve,

"I want to push myself and not just be one of the numbers."

Being the only British woman competing in the Alpine skiing events could make for a lonesome fortnight but Alcott has been adopted by the Norwegians who provide coaching, technical support and some "team mates".

"We are like a micro team because the Swedish and Canadian girls train with me," she said.

"It's the only way we can compete with the likes of Austria and the Americans."

Alcott is expected to race the downhill element of the super combined for extra practise before next Wednesday's downhill proper, and she cannot wait.

"It's fast and a bit furious," she said of the course. "But it's fantastic. To throw yourself down an Olympic course five and a half months after surgery makes me proud." (Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)