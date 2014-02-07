ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 7 Matthias Mayer led the way in Olympic men's downhill training on Friday as Austria completed their team selection for Sunday's Alpine skiing showcase.

Mayer, who comes from the same part of Austria as 1976 champion Franz Klammer, sped down the icy Rosa Khutor course in two minutes 06.51 seconds to reinforce his pre-Games billing as one of the main men in the mountains.

His position in Austria's downhill quartet was never in question, with the 23-year-old already sure of a place along with Max Franz.

Friday's session, on a gleaming piste under bright sunshine, decided the fate of the other two slots with Klaus Kroell and Georg Streitberger nailing down their places after finishing equal third and 12th respectively.

"I am in good shape. I had good training in the World Cup and yesterday and today I had a good training here," said Mayer, whose father Helmut won a super-G silver at the 1988 Games.

"I have Olympic blood in the family and I feel the Olympic spirit right now," he added with a smile.

"I am not under pressure. It's totally the opposite. I feel free and I'm in good shape. The weather's perfect, the slope's perfect."

Mayer is one of the bright young hopes of an Austrian Alpine team, once the dominant power, determined to flex its muscle after failing to win a single men's medal in Vancouver four years ago.

Switzerland's Carlo Janka was second fastest in Friday's session with Norwegian world downhill champion, and 2010 Olympic silver medallist, Aksel Lund Svindal equal third with Kroell.

MILLER FAIL

The Norwegian, who voiced concern about the amount of air being taken by skiers off the jumps on a course that had speeded up since Thursday, felt he had made clear improvement on Thursday's disappointing performance.

"My inspection was wrong (on Thursday)," the World Cup downhill leader told reporters. "I thought I could go in there, take less room and come out higher, and I didn't do it. Today I had a much better line.

"But in this course, even though you are on a good line, things stack up pretty quick so it's hard to be perfect," added Svindal.

American Bode Miller, fastest on the opening day of training, was sixth after making a few mistakes on the way down.

"It was a little more rattly today," said the 36-year-old showman, who is seeking to become the oldest man to win an Olympic Alpine title.

"Everybody was pushing a little harder, trying to find race intensity, find how things are going to shake out. I definitely was trying to be a little bit more aerodynamic on the top. I was pushing a line pretty hard and got more tired."

Miller said he had wanted to try the same approach above the Bear's Brow, which leads into the two final jumps, only with more speed and higher. The split times showed he had been quickest until then.

"It just was a fail," he said. "So it's good I can eliminate that as an option. Obviously the time today doesn't represent most of the way the run went. It was just that one really large mistake today."

Olympic champion Didier Defago was ninth fastest and still sounding positive about his chances.

"I am confident for the next days," said the Swiss, a surprise winner in 2010. "We'll see on Sunday. I hope I can play with the best." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)