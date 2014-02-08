ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 8 The draw to determine the starting order for Sunday's showcase men's Olympic downhill had to be scrapped and re-done after Alpine skiing officials got the numbers muddled on Saturday.

American favourite Bode Miller and his Norwegian rival Axel Lund Svindal were drawn initially to start in 12th and 21st places respectively but ended up with bib numbers 15 and 18 second time around.

"I'll take it," Norwegian head coach Havard Tjorhom told Reuters with a smile. "I think tomorrow, with the warm conditions, to start early (on the list) is good.

"I'm happy to see that Bode and Axel were a little bit closer."

The Olympic start lists are determined at team captains' meetings by a process based partly on world rankings and partly through calling out numbers drawn from two receptacles - one corresponding to skiers and the other to the starting slots.

Coaches called for a re-draw on Saturday when two skiers found themselves drawn in the same slot.

"Sorry for that, but it's human error," said men's race director Guenther Hujara apologetically. "It happens. Nobody is perfect.

"There were too many balls in the cup so we did a re-draw," he explained to Reuters.

The race draws on the World Cup circuit are usually carried out in public in the ski resorts and in a straightforward fashion. Mistakes are rare.

Where a racer starts can be crucial if the weather is changeable or temperatures rise or fall during the competition - with a television break scheduled between the 15th and 16th starters - but the forecast for Sunday is stable.

"I think for tomorrow it's not that big a deal but as early as possible is good," said Tjorhom.