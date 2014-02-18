UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 18 Tina Maze of Slovenia won the Olympic women's giant slalom gold medal on Tuesday in a combined time of two minutes 36.87 seconds.
Anna Fenninger of Austria took silver, 0.07 seconds behind, with Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg finishing in the bronze medal place. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)