UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 19 Ted Ligety of the United States won the gold medal in the men's Alpine skiing giant slalom on Wednesday in a combined time of two minutes 45.29 seconds.
French skiers took the other two medals, with Steve Missillier 0.48 seconds behind in silver and Alexis Pinturault earning the bronze. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* Russian track athletes still banned (Adds Reedie comments)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)