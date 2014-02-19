ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 19 Ted Ligety of the United States won the gold medal in the men's Alpine skiing giant slalom on Wednesday in a combined time of two minutes 45.29 seconds.

French skiers took the other two medals, with Steve Missillier 0.48 seconds behind in silver and Alexis Pinturault earning the bronze. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford)