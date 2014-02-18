* Mae makes Olympic debut after swapping violin for skis

By Alan Baldwin

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 18 Vanessa Mae's rhythm was more lento than presto, but the smile on her face indicated the mood was definitely allegro.

The violin virtuoso added another string to her bow on Tuesday by skiing for Thailand in the Winter Olympics giant slalom.

The 35-year-old finished last after her gentle glissando down the slopes in Sochi, but she had expected that.

"It's so cool," grinned Mae, more used to performing in glamorous dresses than shivering on a mountainside in a ski suit and helmet.

"You've got the elite skiers of the world and then you've got some mad old woman like me trying to make it down.

"I think it's great the Olympics is here - it gives you the chance to try something new later in life. If you do everything when you're young, you leave no fun until the end."

Using her Thai father's surname of Vanakorn, the Singapore-born British citizen who has a home in Switzerland ended the day 67th of 67 finishers.

Her combined time was 50.10 seconds slower than the Slovenian winner Tina Maze, who has had a hit record in her nation's pop charts.

While the millionaire soloist's style may have erred on the side of caution, she at least skied both legs unlike Julia Mancuso, the most medalled U.S. Olympic woman skier, who caught an edge and went out in the first run.

Used to being in the limelight and interacting with an audience, Mae suspected she had been too relaxed at the start.

"I'm pretty chilled. That's the problem. Before the start I'm talking to referees and taking photos. I think I need to be a little bit more focused," she told reporters after spending longer in television interviews than the medal winners.

"I had to stop myself from turning around to the volunteers and saying thank you when they were saying 'Go Vanessa'. Here you have to be in the zone and I don't quite have that."

FOR SHOW

Giant slalom, which attracts the greatest number of 'exotics' of any Alpine discipline because it is the most accessible, is the only race Mae has entered at the Games.

She qualified at the very last moment with only six months of training, and said it had all been worth it, rejecting a suggestion that she was just doing it for self-promotion.

"For show? For what? I have nothing to prove," she said. "I have nothing to sell. A lot of people were like 'Yeah, create an album at the same time and release it'. I said why would I do that?

"It's about my skiing and it's a rather last-minute goal, late in life, but I want to do it for myself and it's something you have to do," she declared.

"OK, it happens to be a pretty public statement where you are trying to qualify for the Olympics, but I just want to become a better skier and sometimes I need to put pressure on myself and throw myself in at the deep end."

Mae did that on Tuesday. If she had climbed a mountain to get to Sochi, getting down it was just as hard - the hands and arms that have made her famous working hard to keep her upright.

"I nearly crashed three times, but I made it down and that was the main thing. Just the experience of being here is amazing," she had said after the first run.

She said the response from other athletes had been positive.

"All the people I've spoken to here appreciate that when I was their age, I was kind of rocking on the violin," said Mae who has stayed in the mountain village with the other athletes.

The woman who has travelled the world playing for presidents and billionaires opened her eyes wide when she related what the past week had been like.

"You're just sharing a table with some guy who just won gold and some girl who just won gold. They are gods and goddesses and here I am shuffling around with my tray of food. I am a bit in awe sometimes," she said.

Mae, who has pledged to make a substantial donation to animal charities, shrugged off a question about what insurance she had taken in case she hurt her arm.

"I think you have to take risks in life at the end of the day," she said after the first run. "You can insure yourself up to your eyeballs but if you don't enjoy life, what's the point." (Editing by Peter Rutherford and Robert Woodward)