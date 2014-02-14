ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 14 German slalom specialist Felix Neureuther is being examined for whiplash following a car accident on an icy road on his way to the airport to the Sochi Olympic Games, Germany's skiing federation spokesman said on Friday.

"He hit the crash barrier on a slippery, snowy road," Ralph Eder told Reuters, adding that Neureuther was able to continue driving after the accident.

"His doctor is examining him now for whiplash."

The medical exam will determine if and when the 29-year-old would be able to fly to Sochi to start in Wednesday's giant slalom and next Saturday's slalom, Eder said.

Neureuther, the son of double Olympic champion Rosi Mittermaier and six-time slalom World Cup winner Christian Neureuther, missed his plane from Munich after the crash.

Despite having had an injury-plagued season, Neureuther is tipped to be a medal contender in both races. He won a World Cup giant slalom and two slaloms last month, including the prestigious Kitzbuehel slalom. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Alan Baldwin)