UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 16 Norway's Kjetil Jansrud won the Olympic men's Alpine skiing super-G gold medal on Sunday, according to provisional results.
Andrew Weibrecht of the United States took the silver medal and team mate Bode Miller shared a bronze with Canada's Jan Hudec. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.