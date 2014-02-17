ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 17 Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal has pulled out of the remaining Olympic Alpine giant slalom and slalom races and will leave Sochi on Tuesday, a spokesman for Norway's skiing association said on Monday.

"His shape is not 100 percent, so the best idea is for him to go home and prepare for the rest of the World Cup," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Mitch Phillips)