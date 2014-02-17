INTERVIEW-UPDATE 2-Olympics-2028 Games not an option for Paris, says bid chief
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 17 Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal has pulled out of the remaining Olympic Alpine giant slalom and slalom races and will leave Sochi on Tuesday, a spokesman for Norway's skiing association said on Monday.
"His shape is not 100 percent, so the best idea is for him to go home and prepare for the rest of the World Cup," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Mitch Phillips)
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead
NEW YORK, March 21 Japan's Bridgestone Corp has gone from a rookie Olympic sponsor to a model for fan participation following their Fan Zone at the Olympic Golf Course for the 2016 Rio Games and will try to help other federations do likewise.
* French capital would not be able to host 2028 Olympics instead