UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 A fifth and final training session for Wednesday's women's Olympic downhill was cancelled on Tuesday due to warm conditions on the mountain.
Officials at the Rosa Khutor Alpine skiing centre said the decision was taken to protect the piste from damage after Monday's super-combined downhill was held on it.
A first training run for the men's super-combined was due to proceed as planned, however, on an adjacent course. The men's showcase downhill has already been held and was won by Austrian Matthias Mayer on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.