UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 9 Race favourite Bode Miller failed to medal in the showcase men's Olympic downhill on Sunday despite setting the quickest times in two of the three training runs earlier in the week.
The 36-year-old, bidding to become the oldest man to win an Alpine gold at a Games, was fastest through the first two split times but then lost momentum to cross the line sixth of the 15 skiers to have competed by that point.
The American was a downhill bronze medallist in 2010 and super-combined champion. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mitch Phillips.)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.