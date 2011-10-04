(Refiles to insert dropped word "Lord's" in second paragraph)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON Oct 4 Most South Koreans are blissfully
unaware of cricket's intricacies but Im Dong-hyun is clearly
inspired by the aura of the sport's spiritual home, having set a
second world record in two days at the test event for the 2012
Olympic archery event.
Arcing arrows into a target 70 metres across the Lord's
pitch with ease, Im and team mates Kim Woojin and Oh Jin Hyek
scored 233 points in a quarter-final win over Australia as a
smattering of invited fans and curious Marylebone Cricket Club
(MCC) members and officials watched on Tuesday.
It was a taste of what can be expected next July when, for a
week, this bastion of Englishness, will become the temporary
home of a sport dating back to medieval times and which returned
to Olympic fold in 1972 after a 52-year absence.
Im, who remarkably can barely see the concentric rings on
the targets, let alone the melon-sized gold centre, so bad is
his eyesight, will be bidding for a third Olympic gold medal
next year and his accuracy so far bodes well for his chances.
"This is a fantastic place for an archery competition and
I'm extremely happy with the world records," Im told Reuters as
he warmed up on the Lord's nursery pitch where on Monday he beat
his own 72-arrow world record of 691 points by two points in the
rankings round.
"It's very historic stadium and a real honour to be here. I
expect that next year's Olympic Games will be perfect and I'm
looking forward to it very much," added Im, who began with six
perfect 10s. "I think it's possible we can make a score of 237
in the future."
Lord's is one of the iconic venues that helped tipped the
vote in London's favour in 2005 and while archery will have no
permanent physical legacy once bows and arrows have been
replaced by bats and balls next August, the sport's organisers
are thrilled to be handed such a stage.
"If they had put us in a football stadium with no tradition
we would have not been happy," Tom Dielen, secretary general of
governing body World Archery told Reuters from inside the
space-age media centre looming over the pitch.
HECTIC SCHEDULE
"But here in this iconic venue we are very happy. It's a
balance. Should we have built a venue for a sport that has no
real future and then torn it down three years later?
"For me the legacy will be a human one and Lord's is the
perfect option and the world records show that this field is
perfect for shooting. The weather we can't do much about but
rain will definitely not stop play, not like in cricket. We keep
shooting in all weathers, except lightning."
Spain's gold medallist from 1992 Juan Carlos Holgado, the
event director, said Lord's would raise archery's profile.
"The venue is amazing and we are very fortunate and lucky to
be here," he said during an archery try-out session for
journalists.
"Spectators will be able to touch the sport and experience
it next year. They will have a chance to fire arrows and that is
a great job by LOCOG to promote the sport here."
Lord's will be handed over to the London Organising
Committee (LOCOG) on July 2 next year when work will begin to
install the 5,000-seats on the playing area in time for the
start of competition on July 27 -- the day of the opening
ceremony.
Once the 128 athletes have departed, the ground will be
restored in time for a cricket test match between England and
South Africa starting on Aug. 16.
It promises to be a hectic schedule for MCC's head of
cricket John Stephenson but he is confident there will be no
disruptions to the schedule.
"It's going to be interesting," the former Essex all-rounder
told Reuters. "We will have just two weeks to get it ready for
the South Africa test. We will wait until the end of the season
to re-lay the outfield. It will still be smooth but maybe won't
be looking 100 percent what fans are used to.
"But anything different like this has to be embraced and the
impact on the ground will be minimal."
