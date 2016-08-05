Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual ranking round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday.
1. Kim Woo-Jin (Korea) 700 points WR
2. Brady Ellison (U.S.) 690
3. David Pasqualucci (Italy) 685
4. Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 684
5. Atanu Das (India) 683
6. Ku Bon-Chan (Korea) 681
7. Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) 680
8. Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 680
9. Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan) 679
10. Juan Ignacio Rodriguez (Spain) 678
11. Florian Floto (Germany) 677
12. Lee Seung-Yun (Korea) 676
13. Ricardo Soto (Chile) 675
14. Taylor Worth (Australia) 674
15. Zach Garrett (U.S.) 674
16. Mauro Nespoli (Italy) 671
17. Gu Xuesong (China) 670
18. Crispin Duenas (Canada) 669
19. Wang Dapeng (China) 667
20. Alec Potts (Australia) 666
21. Lucas Daniel (France) 666
22. Khairul Anuar Mohamad (Malaysia) 665
23. Ryan Tyack (Australia) 665
24. Jantsan Gantugs (Mongolia) 664
25. Viktor Ruban (Ukraine) 663
26. Baard Nesteng (Norway) 663
27. Rick Van Der Ven (Netherlands) 663
28. Ernesto Boardman (Mexico) 662
29. Mete Gazoz (Turkey) 661
30. Kao Hao-Wen (Taiwan) 661
31. Jake Kaminski (U.S.) 660
32. Xing Yu (China) 660
33. Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia) 660
34. Marcus D'Almeida (Brazil) 658
35. Antonio Fernandez (Spain) 657
36. Pierre Plihon (France) 657
37. Adrian Puentes (Cuba) 656
38. Patrick Huston (Britain) 656
39. Hendra Purnama (Indonesia) 655
40. Yu Guan-Lin (Taiwan) 655
41. Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand) 655
42. Robin Ramaekers (Belgium) 654
43. Andres Pila (Colombia) 654
44. Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain) 651
45. Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil) 651
46. Elias Malave (Venezuela) 651
47. Marco Galiazzo (Italy) 651
48. Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan) 648
49. Hanif Wijaya (Indonesia) 647
50. Haziq Kamaruddin (Malaysia) 645
51. Ahmed El-Nemr (Egypt) 644
52. Anton Prilepov (Belarus) 643
53. Daniel Rezende Xavier (Brazil) 639
54. Samuli Piippo (Finland) 636
55. Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin (Malaysia) 635
56. Robert Elder (Fiji) 635
57. Rene Philippe Kouassi (Ivory Coast) 634
58. Mitch Dielemans (Netherlands) 634
59. Boris Balaz (Slovakia) 631
60. Jit Bahadur Muktan (Nepal) 607
61. Arne Jensen (Tonga) 604
62. Areneo David (Malawi) 603
63. Ali Saleh Elghrari (Libya) 568
64. Gavin Sutherland (Zimbabwe) 566