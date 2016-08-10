UPDATE 2-Olympics-Bolt returns gold medal from 2008 4x100 relay
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Brady Ellison (U.S.) 6 points 2. Jake Kaminski (U.S.) 2 1. Zach Garrett (U.S.) 7 2. Crispin Duenas (Canada) 3 1. Juan Ignacio Rodriguez (Spain) 6 2. Robin Ramaekers (Belgium) 0 1. Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) 6 2. Baard Nesteng (Norway) 0 1. Ku Bon-Chan (Korea) 6 2. Patrick Huston (Britain) 0 1. Taylor Worth (Australia) 6 2. Elias Malave (Venezuela) 4 1. Antonio Fernandez (Spain) 6 2. David Pasqualucci (Italy) 2 1. Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 7 2. Mete Gazoz (Turkey) 3 1. Ricardo Soto (Chile) 7 2. Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil) 1 1. Lee Seung-Yun (Korea) 7 2. Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain) 1 1. Atanu Das (India) 6 2. Adrian Puentes (Cuba) 4 1. Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 6 2. Viktor Ruban (Ukraine) 0 1. Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand) 6 2. Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan) 5 1. Mauro Nespoli (Italy) 6 2. Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan) 0 1. Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia) 6 2. Kim Woo-Jin (Korea) 2
KINGSTON, Jan 27 Jamaican Usain Bolt says it is rough losing one of his nine Olympic gold medals after relay team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
LONDON, Jan 27 Six-times Paralympic gold medallist David Weir revealed he decided to retire from international athletics after being verbally abused by national coach Jenni Banks, who accused him of not trying in a race.