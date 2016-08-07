UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's team quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 2. India Deepika Kumari/Bombayla Devi Laishram/Laxmirani Majhi 4 points 1. Russia Tuiana Dashidorzhieva/Ksenia Perova/Inna Stepanova 5 2. China Cao Hui/Qi Yuhong/Wu Jiaxin 3 1. Italy Guendalina Sartori/Claudia Mandia/Lucilla Boari 5 2. Mexico Aida Roman/Alejandra Valencia/Gabriela Bayardo 4 1. Taiwan Le Chien-Ying/Lin Shih-Chia/Tan Ya-Ting 5 1. Korea Choi Mi-Sun/Ki Bo Bae/Chang Hye-Jin 5 2. Japan Kaori Kawanaka/Yuki Hayashi/Saori Nagamine 1
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)